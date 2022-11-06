Sobeys-owned pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions due to computer problem

A computer problem at Sobeys and Lawtons pharmacies across the country is making it difficult for customers to get their prescriptions filled.

Calls by CBC News to several Sobeys and Lawtons pharmacies throughout the Maritimes on Sunday confirmed the system-wide outage has been happening for at least two days.

Pharmacy staff at some locations said they were not able to access their computers, but could supply customers with a few days worth of pills if they presented their empty bottles.

Staff said they could not be certain when their systems would be fully operational again, but were hoping for later Sunday or Monday.

Some of the chain's pharmacy locations were completely closed with signs indicating that they could not open because of technical difficulties.

The company has not yet posted any information about the outage on its corporate site or on social media.

CBC News requested information on Saturday and Sunday from Sobeys, the parent company of Lawtons, and is awaiting a reply.

