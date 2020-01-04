Storm to bring taste of winter on Sunday

Nova Scotians can expect to wake up to shovelling duties on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for up to 15 centimetres of snow across the western half of the province, with 25 centimetres possible in eastern areas.

Winter storm watches have been issued for Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, and Halifax County east of Porters Lake, as well as all of Cape Breton.

The federal forecaster says precipitation will begin as rain in western Nova Scotia on Saturday evening and along the Atlantic coast, but will change over to snow by Sunday morning. Snow will continue into Sunday night in the east.

Winds are expected to pick up later in the day on Sunday, particularly over eastern Nova Scotia where gusts could reach 80 km/h. Combined with the snow, those winds will mean visibility could be reduced to near zero.

