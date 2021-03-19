Last blast of winter as snowstorm hits Nova Scotia just ahead of spring

Universities, businesses and municipal buildings are closed or delayed opening across Nova Scotia on Friday as a snowstorm sweeps most of the province, a day before spring arrives.

A snowfall warning is in place for Halifax, Guysborough, Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester counties, as well as Cape Breton, where between five and 15 centimetres of snow could accumulate Friday.

The storm began early Friday morning, and periods of snow with falling temperatures should continue throughout the day, according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

On Friday afternoon, temperatures will fall to -8 C with a wind chill near -20. Winds will gust to 50 km/h.

Many NSCC campuses, as well as Saint Mary's, Cape Breton, and St. Francis Xavier universities are closed for the day. Public school kids are already on March Break.

In Halifax, garbage and recyclable collection scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Saturday in various areas.

Various Halifax Transit routes are on snow plan, so check online for more information.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow was expected in parts of the province on Friday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Visit the CBC Storm Centre for all cancellations.

The system is expected to move out of the Maritimes on Friday morning, clearing first in New Brunswick, then Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

The skies will become partly cloudy overnight, and flurries are possible where the winds blow onshore Friday evening.

On Saturday the winds will turn southwest and bring back warmer air, Simpkin said in her Friday morning forecast.

The first day of spring on Saturday should have temperatures stretch into the double digits, with weather becoming "very quiet and warm," Simpkin said.

That pattern continues Sunday, with highs reaching 9-13 C.

