Snowstorm closes schools across the province

A storm that blanketed Nova Scotia in snow overnight has closed schools across the province.

All regional centres for eduction as well as the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial have cancelled classes for the day, and several universities have closed or delayed opening Thursday morning.

Many daycares, government offices and business are also closed or have delayed openings.

Snow started in the southwestern part of the province on Wednesday and spread eastward throughout the evening.

Another five to 10 centimetres of snow is possible for mainland Nova Scotia on Thursday, with another 10 to 20 centimetres possible in Cape Breton, according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Strong northeasterly winds will blow the snow around, creating low visibility, with the strongest winds expected in Cape Breton and the eastern mainland.

Snow started in the southwestern part of N.S. on Wednesday and spread eastward throughout the evening. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Winds will be 30 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr on the mainland, weakening to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/hr this afternoon. In Cape Breton, winds will increase to 50 km/hr gusting to 80 km/hr this afternoon.

The entire province, with the exception of Shelburne, Yarmouth and Digby counties, is under either an Environment Canada winter storm warning or a snowfall warning.

Another five centimetres of snow is possible for mainland Nova Scotia on Thursday, with another 10 to 20 centimetres possible in Cape Breton, according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

Several flights in and out of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the J.A. Douglas McCurdy airport in Sydney on Thursday morning have been cancelled and Marine Atlantic has postponed crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques, N.L.

Cape Breton Transit has suspended service as of 6:15 a.m., and Halifax Transit has delayed all service until at least 11 a.m. on Thursday. Halifax Transit will reassess road conditions at 9 a.m.

Halifax Regional Municipality operations

The municipality says it has worked with the province and community-based agencies and service providers to provide temporary emergency shelter to people living in homeless encampments.

An emergency shelter was open overnight, providing comfort kits, a meal and a shower to those who needed them. Shelter occupants will be offered a ride to a comfort centre, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Search and rescue crews have been visiting known locations of homeless encampments to offer people a ride to comfort centres.

Many across Nova Scotia are digging out Thursday morning after the snow. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Municipal crews are out applying de-icing substances to sidewalks and streets.

Garbage, recycling and green bin pickups scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled and rescheduled for Saturday.

Many municipal recreation centres have delayed opening today, and registration for aquatic and skating programs has been delayed until 2 p.m.

The Halifax Public Gardens is closed Thursday.

