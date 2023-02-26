Snowfall warnings in place for Yarmouth and Shelburne counties
Environment Canada is warning that up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties.
Highest accumulations will be in southern areas of the counties
The national forecaster says the highest accumulations will be in the southern areas of the counties. It said inland areas will likely see only five to 10 centimetres of snow.
Environment Canada said the snow should be light and fluffy.
