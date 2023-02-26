Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Snowfall warnings in place for Yarmouth and Shelburne counties

Environment Canada is warning that up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties.

Highest accumulations will be in southern areas of the counties

CBC News ·
A tree branch is covered in a thick layer of powdery snow.
Inland areas of Yarmouth and Shelburne counties will likely only see five to 10 centimetres of snow, says Environment Canada. (Radio-Canada)

Environment Canada is warning that up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties.

The national forecaster says the highest accumulations will be in the southern areas of the counties. It said inland areas will likely see only five to 10 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada said the snow should be light and fluffy.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now