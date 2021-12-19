Snowfall warnings in effect for southwestern Nova Scotia

Parts of southwestern Nova Scotia could receive up to 20 centimetres of snow on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne and Queens counties.

The weather agency said the snow will travel from west to east before tapering off Sunday afternoon.

It said snowfall will be limited along the coast near Yarmouth and Shelburne counties as it mixes with rain.

There are no other alerts across the province, but most areas are expected to get some snow flurries Sunday.

