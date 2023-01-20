Many schools closed as N.S. prepares for first major blast of winter this season

Much of Nova Scotia is gearing up for its first taste of winter this season, with a snowstorm rolling in.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for all of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

The agency estimates 15 to 20 centimetres of snow could fall starting this morning and possibly into Saturday morning, though that number might be higher in some areas.

All schools are closed in the following areas, including worksites:

South Shore Regional Centre for Education.

Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education.

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education.

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

The Conseil scolaire acadien provincial has also posted closures for schools in Clare, Argyle, Rive-Sud, Greenwood, the Halifax area and l'École acadienne de Truro.

Schools in the Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria Regional centres for education remain open.

All of the Nova Scotia Community College campuses are also closed, save for Marconi and Pictou which are closing at noon today.

Several public libraries in the Annapolis Valley are closed, save for the Hants, Windsor, Berwick and Port Williams locations.

In the Halifax area, Captain William Spry Public Library will remain closed today. Within the Western Counties Regional Library system, Clark's Harbour and Shelburne public libraries will delay opening until noon.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport warned in a tweet that travellers should confirm their flight details before getting to the airport as the weather may cause flight delays and cancellations.

In a tweet, Canadian Forces Base Halifax said Stadacona, HMC Dockyard, Windsor Park and Willow Park are open and 12 Wing Shearwater will operate at minimum staffing. Naval Fleet School Atlantic is closed for the day.

Along the coast, snow may mix with rain, the agency said, which could reduce snowfall amounts in some areas.

Environment Canada also warned travel conditions could quickly deteriorate due to accumulating snow.

As of 9:48 a.m., snow plans have been issued for Halifax transit bus routes 25, 28, 57 and 61, causing detours for some areas.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the weather system from the south will push eastward as the day wears on and gusty northeast winds will increase into the afternoon

"Snowfall totals by Saturday morning will range from 10 to 20 centimetres in Nova Scotia, with pockets of 20 to 30 centimetres most likely to occur in the Cape Breton Highlands," Simpkin said.

She added that some of the precipitation could fall in the form of ice pellets and freezing rain along the coast.

Courtesy of Gerry Curry near Yarmouth, 5 cm of snow on the ground. The snow is moving in from west to east. Temperatures are just below freezing. It is possible for some of the precipitation to mix with rain this afternoon along the ATL coast but 10-20 cm will fall. @InfoMornin <a href="https://t.co/6eeta0l8Fx">pic.twitter.com/6eeta0l8Fx</a> —@tsimpkin

