Snowfall warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia

More wintry weather is on its way to Nova Scotia this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of the province on Sunday.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Halifax, Hants County and Cumberland County, all the way up through to Cape Breton.

Wind gusts could reach 70 km/h from Sunday morning to Sunday evening.

"Snow will develop over western Nova Scotia early Sunday morning and spread towards Cape Breton by early Sunday afternoon," the statement reads.

"Parts of the Atlantic coast may see a switch over to rain in the afternoon and evening while areas further inland are expected to remain as snow. The heaviest snow is expected Sunday morning and afternoon before tapering to flurries Sunday evening."

People are being asked to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions, as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

The western part of the province, from Yarmouth up to Kings County and Lunenburg County, are under a special weather statement.

That area is expecting five centimetres of snow along parts of the Atlantic coast to near 15 centimetres inland.

The snow is expected to change over to rain for southwestern Nova Scotia and the Annapolis Valley.

