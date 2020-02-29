Skip to Main Content
March coming in like a lion? Snowfall warnings issued for N.S. eastern mainland
Parts of Nova Scotia could mark the beginning of March with as much as 30 centimetres of snow.

Young people take advantage of school cancellations due to the weather as they slide on Citadel Hill in Halifax in 2014. (The Canadian Press)

March is set to announce its arrival in parts of Nova Scotia.

There are snowfall warnings in effect for the eastern mainland Saturday night into Sunday.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, there were snowfall warnings for Guysborough, Antigonish and Pictou counties.

Environment Canada says the eastern part of the province could see from 15-25 centimetres of snow. 

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said some people in those areas might see up to 30 cm.

Halifax is expected to get around five cm. The overnight parking ban is in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The system will move in with light-to-moderate snowfall on Saturday night through Sunday, Snoddon said.

He expects winds will ramp up on Sunday afternoon or evening with gusts between 50 and 70 km/h. Snoddon said blowing snow could become an issue in exposed areas.

With files from Ryan Snoddon

