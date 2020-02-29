March coming in like a lion? Snowfall warnings issued for N.S. eastern mainland

March is set to announce its arrival in parts of Nova Scotia.

There are snowfall warnings in effect for the eastern mainland Saturday night into Sunday.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, there were snowfall warnings for Guysborough, Antigonish and Pictou counties.

Environment Canada says the eastern part of the province could see from 15-25 centimetres of snow.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said some people in those areas might see up to 30 cm.

Halifax is expected to get around five cm. The overnight parking ban is in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The system will move in with light-to-moderate snowfall on Saturday night through Sunday, Snoddon said.

He expects winds will ramp up on Sunday afternoon or evening with gusts between 50 and 70 km/h. Snoddon said blowing snow could become an issue in exposed areas.

Updated Timeline<br>System moves in with light to moderate snowfall tonight and through Sunday over the eastern half of the region. Light snow & flurries in the west.<br>Winds ramping up Sunday aft/eve with gusts 50-70 km/h. Watch for blowing snow in exposed areas.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/R16xiaxf8k">pic.twitter.com/R16xiaxf8k</a> —@ryansnoddon

