Snowfall warning issued for southwest Nova Scotia

Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says some areas of Shelburne County and Yarmouth County could see up to 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday. Halifax might see flurries. Lots of sunshine in the forecast for Sunday, with snow potentially returning on Monday.

More snow is on the way for parts of southwest Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

The national forecaster has issued a snowfall warning for Yarmouth and Shelburne counties with 15 to 25 centimetres by Saturday evening.

Snowfall amounts for some other parts of the province will vary, Environment Canada says, with five centimetres expected for inland areas.

Most of Nova Scotia received heavy snowfall from a system that passed over Thursday night into Friday morning. Central parts of the province saw up to 30 centimetres.

MORE TOP STORIES