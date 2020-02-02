Snowfall warning issued for Cape Breton

Cape Breton is under a snowfall warning with between 15 and 25 centimetres expected on Sunday morning.

There is also a risk of freezing rain early on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Sydney Metro counties. Maximum wind gusts between 40 and 70 km/h are expected.

According to the province's 511 road map, many parts of Trunk 4 are experiencing blowing and drifting snow, including Marshy Hope to Antigonish, Sydney to Glace Bay and Port Hawkesbury to St. Peter's.

The map shows most major routes in Cape Breton as snow covered, but passable with caution.

Following days of shifting on storm track, models are finally holding, with no change overnight.<br>Developing storm tracks south of the Maritimes, dropping snow along its northern edge. <br>Heaviest snow is still set for eastern mainland NS & Cape Breton. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a>: 3-7 cm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/sTLHMmCRdF">pic.twitter.com/sTLHMmCRdF</a> —@ryansnoddon

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its crossings for Sunday morning between North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L. All crossings have been rescheduled to Sunday evening.

The annual Groundhog Day celebrations for Sunday at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Parade were cancelled ahead of the weather. Shubenacadie Sam will announce his prediction on social media around 8 a.m.

Environment Canada lifted the snowfall warning for Guysborough and Antigonish counties and special weather statements in Halifax and Colchester County.

