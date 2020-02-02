Skip to Main Content
Snowfall warning issued for Cape Breton
Nova Scotia·New

Snowfall warning issued for Cape Breton

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Cape Breton on Sunday morning.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow expected

CBC News ·
Cape Breton could see up to 25 centimetres of snow on Sunday. (Greg Guy/CBC)

Cape Breton is under a snowfall warning with between 15 and 25 centimetres expected on Sunday morning.

There is also a risk of freezing rain early on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Sydney Metro counties. Maximum wind gusts between 40 and 70 km/h are expected.

According to the province's 511 road map, many parts of Trunk 4 are experiencing blowing and drifting snow, including Marshy Hope to Antigonish, Sydney to Glace Bay and Port Hawkesbury to St. Peter's.

The map shows most major routes in Cape Breton as snow covered, but passable with caution.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its crossings for Sunday morning between North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L. All crossings have been rescheduled to Sunday evening.

The annual Groundhog Day celebrations for Sunday at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Parade were cancelled ahead of the weather. Shubenacadie Sam will announce his prediction on social media around 8 a.m.

Environment Canada lifted the snowfall warning for Guysborough and Antigonish counties and special weather statements in Halifax and Colchester County.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|