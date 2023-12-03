Significant snowfall expected for parts of Maritimes starting Sunday night

Everyone in the Maritimes has already had a taste of snow, however, this will be the first widespread significant snowfall of the season for most.

While some uncertainty remains, it appears 10 to 15 centimetres will fall across most of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick by Monday evening.

This is a tricky forecast. Temperatures are looking likely to remain above the freezing mark throughout Sunday night and Monday, which will help to keep the snow on the wetter and slushier side with some rain mixing in.

As a result, within the 10-15 centimetre area, we will no doubt see some areas with less than 10 centimetres, most notably in the southwest of Nova Scotia and also near the coastlines where the rain mixing will lead to amounts tapering to just a few centimetres.

Snowfall totals expected through Monday evening. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Snow will spread into the Maritimes from west to east Sunday evening and overnight. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Heavier amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres are most likely to fall over inland and higher terrain areas of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

In these areas, localized totals could exceed 20 centimetres. In terms of timing, snow will spread into the Maritimes from west to east this evening and overnight.

Snow will lead to a messy commute on Monday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Coastal areas may begin as rain or see rain mixing in the snow, however, most areas will change over to snow as temperatures drop overnight.

The snow will continue to fall throughout Monday morning, leading to a slick and snowy morning commute for most.

Snow will taper off from west to east throughout the afternoon and evening. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The snow will taper off from west to east throughout the afternoon and evening. A slushy commute is likely.

Coastal areas in the eastern Maritimes may see more mixing with rain in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements and may issue snowfall warnings later Sunday.

