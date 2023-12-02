Content
First significant snowfall of season on the way for Nova Scotia

Environment Canada said the first significant snowfall for Nova Scotia this season is expected to begin on Sunday night and continue until Monday night.

Environment Canada says total snowfall of 20 centimetres expected starting Sunday night

A person is seen from the back, walking in the middle of a snowy street with cars parked at the sides and covered in a layer of snow.
Parts of Nova Scotia could see 20 centimetres of snow or more from Sunday night to Monday night. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The first significant snowfall for Nova Scotia this season is expected to begin on Sunday night and continue until Monday night, Environment Canada says.

In a special weather statement Saturday, the agency said that total snowfall of 10 to 20 centimetres can be expected. Amounts could be higher in some areas.

A low pressure system will begin to track south of the province on Sunday night, according to the forecast.

Extreme southwestern regions of the province are expected to experience less snowfall as precipitation will mainly fall as rain, the statement said.

