First significant snowfall of season on the way for Nova Scotia

The first significant snowfall for Nova Scotia this season is expected to begin on Sunday night and continue until Monday night, Environment Canada says.

In a special weather statement Saturday, the agency said that total snowfall of 10 to 20 centimetres can be expected. Amounts could be higher in some areas.

A low pressure system will begin to track south of the province on Sunday night, according to the forecast.

Extreme southwestern regions of the province are expected to experience less snowfall as precipitation will mainly fall as rain, the statement said.

