Nova Scotians bracing for blast of snow

A storm that could pack more than 20 centimetres of snow in some parts of Nova Scotia has storm crews at the ready.

"We've been preparing our equipment and making sure that everything is loaded and ready to go," said Buffy White, director of operations services with Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Forecasts have the storm sweeping through mainland Nova Scotia on Thursday and dumping more snow overnight before it's expected to taper off Friday morning.

Drivers in Halifax will have to make sure their cars have off-street parking as of 1 a.m.

Lunch Time Update<br>Incoming system is a touch north. <br>As a result, EC Snowfall Warnings have been expanded north to the Annapolis Valley, Hants & Guysborough County, NS + Grand Manan, NB. <br>Also edging our snow map north.<br>Widespread 15-25 cm. 25-35 cm area possible.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZKTYIfylDI">pic.twitter.com/ZKTYIfylDI</a> —@ryansnoddon

"The overnight winter parking ban will be enforced for the first time this winter season," said Halifax Regional Municipality spokeswoman Erin DiCarlo. "That allows winter crews to properly clean streets and sidewalks."

No schools were closed on Thursday morning due to snow, but some decided to dismiss students early. The Tri County Regional Centre for Education is closing schools two hours early.

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education announced they would dismiss students 90 minutes early.

Halifax police are also urging drivers to be careful.

"Winter driving conditions can vary dramatically in our region and require the driver's full attention," said HRP Cst. John MacLeod.

"Before heading out, take the time to clear all the snow off your entire vehicle, which is required by law."

