Snowbirds crash victim Capt. Jenn Casey remembered

Capt. Jenn Casey of Nova Scotia was being remembered Monday as a gifted storyteller, a kind and generous friend and a proud member of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team.

Casey, a public affairs officer, died on Sunday when the Snowbirds jet she was in crashed shortly after takeoff and burst into flames in the front yard of a house in Kamloops, B.C.

The pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, was still listed in serious condition in hospital.

The RCAF has suffered another tragic loss of a dedicated member of the RCAF team. We are deeply saddened and grieve alongside Jenn’s family and friends. Our thoughts are also with the loved ones of Captain MacDougall. We hope for a swift recovery from his injuries. - Comd RCAF <a href="https://t.co/8U41bdVqcU">pic.twitter.com/8U41bdVqcU</a> —@RCAF_ARC

The Snowbirds have been on a cross-country tour to raise people's spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil offered his "deepest condolences" to Casey's family, friends, fellow Snowbirds team and service members, on behalf of the entire province on Monday.

"Nova Scotians stand with you and send our love, thoughts and prayers," he said via Twitter.

'It's a great loss'

Casey, from Halifax, joined the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in 2014 after several years working as a journalist, according to her biography on the Royal Canadian Air Force website.

Her fist assignment was at 8 Wing Trenton, in Ontario, the RCAF's home of air mobility.

Sean Costello, an Ottawa photojournalist who worked with Casey, said she was a bright person who had a smile that "would light not only the room that you were in but I'm sure two rooms over."

"It's a great loss. She was a wonderful person, very energetic … and I'm going to miss her," Costello said.

"The nation has been very well served by her."

He got to know Casey when she spent the 2018 season with the CF-18 Demo Team, travelling North America and the United Kingdom with the NORAD 60 jet.

Costello said that while Casey was busy and had a lot of details to keep track of in her job, she always took time to respond to people personally. She also had a great sense of humour and was "quick to laugh."

He said he can still remember her voice carrying over the crowd during shows with the CF-18 Demo Team, where she acted as narrator.

"She was just such a natural fit, with the positivity and the energy in her voice," Costello said. "It was just simply infectious. You couldn't have a bad day if you were listening to Jenn Casey."

Casey joined the Snowbirds in November 2018.

Prior to joining the military, she worked in broadcast radio as a reporter, anchor and producer in both Halifax and Belleville, Ont.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Dalhousie University, a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College and a masters of interdisciplinary studies from Royal Roads University in B.C., according to her RCAF biography.

The heads of all three universities tweeted their condolences on Sunday.

"With gratitude and admiration for her service, we mourn with her family, friends and colleagues," tweeted King's president Bill Lahey.

Today we grieve the great loss of Capt. Jennifer Casey, <a href="https://twitter.com/CFSnowbirds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFSnowbirds</a> PAO and recent <a href="https://twitter.com/RoyalRoads?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RoyalRoads</a> master’s graduate. She was on a cross-Canada trip to lift her country’s spirits. May hers be.<br><br>Our thoughts are with her loved ones, <a href="https://twitter.com/RCAF_ARC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCAF_ARC</a><br>& Capt. MacDougal for a speedy recovery. <a href="https://t.co/YVouthhYei">pic.twitter.com/YVouthhYei</a> —@rrupresident

The crash happened shortly after the jet took off from the Kamloops Airport around noon Pacific Time. Witnesses say it was following another jet when it appeared to veer upward and circle the tarmac before going into a nosedive.

The CAF Flight Safety team planned to leave Ottawa Sunday night to begin its investigation into the circumstances of the crash, the CAF said.

