Snow blankets mainland Nova Scotia causing delays and cancellations

About 15 centimetres of snow has hit the province covering roads and leading to some slippery driving conditions this morning.

The provincial government's road conditions map shows that many highways in Nova Scotia are at least partly covered in snow but are passable with caution, and there are icy patches in spots along the south shore.

Those road and weather conditions have cancelled classes at many schools in the Annapolis Valley, along the south shore, and the Tri-County region. Some schools in the Clare and Argyle area along the south west coast are also closed.

While schools in the Halifax region had a delayed opening this morning.

The start times for final exams at Saint Mary's University will also be delayed. They will not start until 10 a.m., while afternoon exams will now start at 2:30 p.m.

It might take some extra time for people to get moving today as they dig out from a fresh dump of snow. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

