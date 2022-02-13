Lots of snow for Nova Scotia as winter weather roller-coaster continues

Another winter storm is expected to dump as much as 40 cm of snow on Cape Breton and 10 cm to 15 cm elsewhere on Monday.

Monday morning Environment Canada had all of Cape Breton under winter storm warnings with 20 cm to 40 cm of snow expected to fall by by the evening and winds gusting between 50 and 70 km/h.

Environment Canada also had snowfall warnings in place for all of mainland Nova Scotia. The national weather service said in a statement the light texture of the snow, combined with colder temperatures would likely mean whiteout conditions on roads and highways.

The storm prompted lots of school closures including all schools in the Halifax Regional Centre For Education, Tri-County RCE, Chignecto Central RCE, South Shore RCE, Strait RCE and Cape Breton-Victoria RCE.

Temperature records smashed Saturday

The temperature has also plunged just a day after record-setting temperatures across the Maritimes. Saturday was the warmest on record in five parts of Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

Halifax recorded 12 C. With a previous record of 10.3 C set in 1981 it was the biggest jump.

Greenwood, Kejimkujik, Kentville and Parrsboro also saw record-breaking temperatures on Saturday.

In New Brunswick, the Grand Manan and St. Stephen areas broke temperature records on Saturday as well. The temperature on Grand Manan reached 10 C, smashing its record of 7 C from 1998.

