Heavy snow, wind expected to sweep Nova Scotia Sunday night

A system of heavy snow and high winds is expected to sweep Nova Scotia Sunday night and continue into Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the entire province.

The weather agency is predicting 30-50 centimetres of snow will fall, with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h. Wind gusts could reach 90 km/h along parts of the Atlantic coast.

Snow will begin to fall in western Nova Scotia late Sunday afternoon. The remainder of the province will start to see snowfall by Sunday evening.

The agency said rapidly accumulating snow will create poor road conditions.

Strong northeasterly winds will also develop this evening and continue into Monday, reducing visibility at times.

The snow is expected to taper off across the province Monday morning, but blowing and drifting snow could continue over the eastern half.

Widespread amounts of 20 cm are expected across Nova Scotia, with areas of 30-40 cm for some. Amounts will drop off to the north. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the overnight winter parking ban will be enforced early Monday.

Vehicles must be off municipal streets between 1-6 a.m. to allow crews to clear streets and sidewalks of snow.

Marine Atlantic cancellations

Marine Atlantic has delayed and cancelled some crossings ahead of the winter storm.

The ferry service said due to adverse weather in the Cabot Strait, the following changes have been made to their Sunday morning crossings:

North Sydney to Port aux Basques at 11:45 a.m. has been rescheduled to depart at 6 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney at 11:45 a.m. has also been rescheduled to depart at 6 p.m.

Two Sunday evening crossings have been cancelled, including:

North Sydney to Port aux Basques at 11:45 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney at 11:45 p.m.

The ferry service also expects all four crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques to be affected on Monday.

A full list of cancellations can be found here.

