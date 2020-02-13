Most schools closing, dismissing early ahead of snowfall

Most schools across Nova Scotia have closed for the day or decided to dismiss students early with five to 15 centimetres of snow expected on Thursday.

Environment Canada has the entire province under a special weather statement. Snow began to fall in western Nova Scotia early on Thursday. The snow will spread across the province throughout the morning. It's possible the snow will mix with rain or ice pellets Thursday afternoon along parts of the South Shore.

Snow will taper off to flurries late on Thursday but not before the roads become slick for the evening commute.

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight and into Friday.

The following regional centres for education cancelled classes on Thursday: Annapolis Valley, South Shore, Chignecto-Central and Tri-County.

Bused students attending schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education will be picked up two hours earlier than regular dismissal time while walking students will be dismissed at their scheduled lunch hour.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education will be dismissing students at noon.

