Some Nova Scotia schools close ahead of snow storm

Multiple schools are closed and others will dismiss early across Nova Scotia today as another winter storm is expected to dump as much as 25 centimetres on parts of the province.

All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, the Tri-County RSB and CSAP schools in Clare, Argyle and Greenwood are closed for the day. Hants County schools in the Chignecto-Central RSB will dismiss students one-hour early, while the South Shore RSB will dismiss students three hours early. Elementary CSAP schools in the Halifax area will dismiss students at 12 p.m. and high school studetns at 1:15 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for several counties from Digby, along the Atlantic coast through Halifax to Sheet Harbour.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snowfall is expected to fall throughout the day beginning in western Nova Scotia early Friday morning and spreading to the eastern mainland by the afternoon.

(CBC)

The storm will bring five centimetres of snow during the day, which may make for a slippery evening commute.

The heaviest snowfall — another 10 to 20 centimetres — across the province will come Friday evening and overnight, tapering off into Saturday morning.

