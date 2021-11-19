Snow squall watch issued for some counties in N.S.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch alert in Antigonish, Inverness, Pictou and Victoria counties for Saturday, Nov. 20.

Between 15 and 25 cm of snow could fall, with winds between 40 to 60 km in Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness, and Victoria counties.

"Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities," reads the alert.

The forecast suggests flurries will develop Friday night over eastern Nova Scotia and could become heavier by morning.

The alert states similar conditions could also spread across western and northern Cape Breton in the morning.

Drivers may encounter sudden whiteout conditions on the roads as the wind picks up.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," Environment Canada said in its alert.

MORE TOP STORIES