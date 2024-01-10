Snow, slushy conditions expected Tuesday in Nova Scotia
Prepare for snowy drive home on Tuesday, then cold temperatures to end the week
The train of weather systems tracking through the Maritimes continues, with yet another one on tap for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Snow will move into Nova Scotia from southwest to northeast throughout Tuesday afternoon, just in time for the commute home.
Travellers should prepare for snowy and slushy conditions on the sidewalks and roads, and ensure their windshield washer fluid is topped up.
The winds with this system will be nowhere near as intense as the last two storms. However, winds from the southeast will pick up throughout the afternoon, leading to some localized blowing and drifting over exposed areas. Southerly gusts up to 70 km/h are on tap for Tuesday night.
Most of the province will see 5 centimetres or less, with some amounts up to 10 centimetres possible over northern areas.
As the system departs the region, the gates will open and Arctic air will push in across the region, with temperatures falling throughout the day on Wednesday.
Temperatures will be cold across the province on Thursday, with breezy northwest winds making it feel like the minus teens throughout the day.
While the winds will ease, the Arctic air looks set to remain in place throughout Friday and the upcoming weekend, so be prepared to bundle up.
