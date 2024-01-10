Snow, slushy conditions expected Tuesday in Nova Scotia

The train of weather systems tracking through the Maritimes continues, with yet another one on tap for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Snow will move into Nova Scotia from southwest to northeast throughout Tuesday afternoon, just in time for the commute home.

Snowfall amounts expected in the Maritimes for Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Travellers should prepare for snowy and slushy conditions on the sidewalks and roads, and ensure their windshield washer fluid is topped up.



The winds with this system will be nowhere near as intense as the last two storms. However, winds from the southeast will pick up throughout the afternoon, leading to some localized blowing and drifting over exposed areas. Southerly gusts up to 70 km/h are on tap for Tuesday night.

Here's what the weather will look like for the commute home on Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Most of the province will see 5 centimetres or less, with some amounts up to 10 centimetres possible over northern areas.





Here's what the weather will look like at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Once again, what snow does fall in Nova Scotia looks set to wash away, with 10-20 millimetres of rain expected and temperatures rising to between 6 degrees and 9 degrees overnight. Up to 30 millimetres of rain is possible in southwest Nova Scotia, where rainfall warnings are in effect.

As the system departs the region, the gates will open and Arctic air will push in across the region, with temperatures falling throughout the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cold across the province on Thursday, with breezy northwest winds making it feel like the minus teens throughout the day.

Expect cold temperatures across Nova Scotia on Thursday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While the winds will ease, the Arctic air looks set to remain in place throughout Friday and the upcoming weekend, so be prepared to bundle up.

