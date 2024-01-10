Content
Snow, slushy conditions expected Tuesday in Nova Scotia

Snow will move into Nova Scotia from southwest to northeast throughout Tuesday afternoon, just in time for the commute home.

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·
Bundled up in winter coats, two people walk outside on snow-covered grass that meets up with a sidewalk, with one carrying an umbrella
Pedestrians make their way through wind and sleet in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

The train of weather systems tracking through the Maritimes continues, with yet another one on tap for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

A map shows the anticipated amount of snow for Nova Scotia and the rest of the Maritimes on Tuesday. Expect 2 to 5 cm of snow and 10 to 30 mm of rain in most of Nova Scotia, with a possible 10-20 cm in parts of Cape Breton.
Snowfall amounts expected in the Maritimes for Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Travellers should prepare for snowy and slushy conditions on the sidewalks and roads, and ensure their windshield washer fluid is topped up.

The winds with this system will be nowhere near as intense as the last two storms. However, winds from the southeast will pick up throughout the afternoon, leading to some localized blowing and drifting over exposed areas. Southerly gusts up to 70 km/h are on tap for Tuesday night. 

A weather map showing precipitation for Tuesday at 5 p.m. In much of Nova Scotia, expect snow, and in some instances, an icy mix.
Here's what the weather will look like for the commute home on Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Most of the province will see 5 centimetres or less, with some amounts up to 10 centimetres possible over northern areas.

Once again, what snow does fall in Nova Scotia looks set to wash away, with 10-20 millimetres of rain expected and temperatures rising to between 6 degrees and 9 degrees overnight. Up to 30 millimetres of rain is possible in southwest Nova Scotia, where rainfall warnings are in effect.

The weather forecast for 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Here's what the weather will look like at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

As the system departs the region, the gates will open and Arctic air will push in across the region, with temperatures falling throughout the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cold across the province on Thursday, with breezy northwest winds making it feel like the minus teens throughout the day. 

The regional forecast for Thursday shows temperatures between -5 and -7 across Nova Scotia.
Expect cold temperatures across Nova Scotia on Thursday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While the winds will ease, the Arctic air looks set to remain in place throughout Friday and the upcoming weekend, so be prepared to bundle up.

Ryan Snoddon

Meteorologist

Ryan Snoddon is CBC's meteorologist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

