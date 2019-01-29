Halifax council votes down motion for faster snow clearing

Coun. Shawn Cleary's motion to speed up snow clearing for sidewalks and bus shelters was put on ice by his fellow Halifax regional councillors on Tuesday.

Council voted down Cleary's motion 11-6.

"We already have residents that call us 10 minutes before the snow stops wondering why their street isn't plowed," said Coun. Bill Karsten.

"I believe the expectations of our citizens 99 per cent of the time are too high as it is."

Cleary proposed that cycling lanes and sidewalks in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth be cleared or salted every four to eight hours during an extended weather event when 30 centimetres of snow or less is expected.

After a storm is over, snow would be cleared within 12 hours. Cleanup on sidewalks and cycling lanes outside of downtown areas along bus routes and commercial main streets would take place within 16 hours after a storm.

Cleary suggested that faster snow clearing would help the municipality live up to the goals of the Integrated Mobility Plan which focuses on pedestrians, transit users, cyclists and other viable alternatives to single-occupant vehicles.

"Almost every major city has faster snow-clearing standards than we do," said Cleary.

Many councillors shot down the idea of speeding up snow removal. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Some councillors countered that by saying some areas have far worse snow clearing than Halifax. Others were worried about the extra costs that would come with Cleary's plan.

"We can pave our streets in gold as well. We can do whatever, but it takes money to do it," said Karsten.

Coun. Tim Outhit supported the motion, but wondered what expectations Haligonians had about snow removal.

"It's almost like we're trying to promise our residents that they're never going to have to walk, bike or drive ever again on snow or ice, and if that's the case move to Florida," he said.