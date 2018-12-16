Snow, rain coming to Nova Scotia overnight and into Tuesday

A mix of snow and rain will begin hitting Nova Scotia overnight with messy weather expected to continue into Tuesday, Environment Canada warns.

The system will hit in the southwest late Sunday and cross over to Cape Breton by Monday night. The northern half of the province will see a short period of freezing rain, the weather service said.

More than 10 centimetres of snow could fall in central and northern areas with less in Cape Breton and along the Atlantic coast, which will see snow mixed with rain.

Wind gusts may interfere with visibility Tuesday, the special weather statement said. The winds will shift from easterly to northwesterly Tuesday afternoon.