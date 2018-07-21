Snow Queen lives on with new ownership in Antigonish

Thanks to new ownership, a landmark business in Antigonish, N.S., that closed last summer has reopened.

Don MacPherson, the former owner of the Snow Queen Leisure World on Highway 104, retired last summer after his 70th birthday.

But he didn't want that to be the end of the ice cream parlour, restaurant and amusement park.

"I was hoping to be able to sell it to somebody who could carry it on because I think it's a good thing for the area, for the town. There's nothing like that around," he said.

The new owner, Garrett Juurlink, grew up in the County of Antigonish and spent a lot of time at the Snow Queen as a child.

"I've taken my kids there a fair bit over the years. We used to have cousins and relatives come home over the summertime and that was one of the places we'd go. It was certainly a highlight of the summer."

"I think it's a landmark in Antigonish. It's recognized by everyone," he said.

The Snow Queen Leisure World is known for its outdoor go-karts. (Submitted by Garrett Juurlink)

He reopened the business on Friday.

"Kids yesterday were coming, they were excited to get an ice cream and go on the go-karts...All the positive comments, all the excitement that was there that it's back open," he said.

1960s dairy bar

MacPherson's mother, Marie MacPherson, purchased the original business as a small dairy bar in the 1960s.

She eventually created a second Snow Queen restaurant, also in Antigonish, which is still owned and run by MacPherson's brother.

In the early 1970s, Don MacPherson bought the Snow Queen on Highway 104 from his mother. Over the years, he added mini golf, go-karts, bumper cars — and eventually Leisure World to the title.

His three kids all worked at the business during the 45 years he owned it.

"It's just crazy when you look back on this stuff and think about all the people that have gone through."

Don MacPherson, second from the right, with his three children, Mark MacPherson, Shane MacPherson, and Liane MacPherson-Gillis at the Snow Queen Leisure World last August. (Submitted by Linda MacPherson)

He said his grandchildren were disappointed when he retired, but he promised to still take them there during the summer.

He attended Friday's opening and said he's glad to see Juurlink take over the business.

"I put the keys on the desk and I shook his hand and I wished him all the best, and I really mean it. I hope he does really well. It's a lot of work, but there's a lot of satisfaction to it, too," MacPherson said.

Same food, staff

Juurlink plans to move his other business, Shine Factory Antigonish, which deals with car detailing, next to the Snow Queen.

But other than that, Juurlink said people won't see any major changes — and he plans to continue the Snow Queen's legacy.

He's even keeping the name, the same menu and many of the staff.

"I'm very lucky to have them all back and it makes my life much easier to learn the ropes of owning an amusement park," Juurlink said.

"It's a pretty steep learning curve, that's for sure, but I'm up for the challenge. It's exciting for me and my family."