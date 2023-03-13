Wintry 'mess' on the way for Nova Scotia starting Tuesday

If you've been luxuriating in clear skies and above-zero temperatures over the last few days, brace for some wet weather in much of Nova Scotia beginning on Tuesday.

According to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, the messy weather will begin on Tuesday afternoon, starting with rain in some areas near the coast, before turning to snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in advance of the storm.

Simpkin said that in most of Nova Scotia, excluding Yarmouth and Shelburne counties, anywhere from 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected, although near-freezing temperatures mean that number is difficult to predict.

She said snowfall totals could decrease depending on how much warm air gets into the mix.

A pedestrian makes their way through a snowstorm in Halifax earlier this winter. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)



As temperatures drop overnight, the snow will continue to build, with possible exceptions along the coast. Temperatures there will be near freezing and rain may continue, she said.

Some areas near the coast may also experience freezing rain and ice pellets.

"It's going to be a mess tomorrow night into Wednesday," said Simpkin in an interview with Information Morning Nova Scotia.

The rain and snow will let up on Wednesday, but some areas like the Cape Breton Highlands and the Acadian Peninsula could see more snow on Thursday.

