Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain expected for mainland N.S. and Cape Breton

A storm system is expected to bring snow, ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain to the province starting on Wednesday.

"The precipitation will begin in the western mainland, early evening, and spread across the province overnight," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Periods of snow should change over to ice pellets and freezing rain, she said.

For Cape Breton, Simpkin said the snow and ice pellets are expected to start on Thursday evening in the west and spread east over the island.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of the central and northern mainland, warning of the snow-rain mix starting Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

That area is most likely to see the longest period of freezing precipitation, the department said.

MORE TOP STORIES