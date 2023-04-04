Content
Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain expected for mainland N.S. and Cape Breton

The precipitation is likely to begin on the western mainland early Wednesday evening and spread across the province overnight, CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for central and northern parts of the mainland

A diagram shows the wind speeds across different cities in N.S. as well as the types of precipitation for Wednesday, April 5 at 11 p.m.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says snowfall is expected to change over to ice pellets and freezing rain from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

A storm system is expected to bring snow, ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain to the province starting on Wednesday.

"The precipitation will begin in the western mainland, early evening, and spread across the province overnight," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Periods of snow should change over to ice pellets and freezing rain, she said.

For Cape Breton, Simpkin said the snow and ice pellets are expected to start on Thursday evening in the west and spread east over the island.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of the central and northern mainland, warning of the snow-rain mix starting Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

That area is most likely to see the longest period of freezing precipitation, the department said.

