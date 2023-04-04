Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain expected for mainland N.S. and Cape Breton
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for central and northern parts of the mainland
A storm system is expected to bring snow, ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain to the province starting on Wednesday.
"The precipitation will begin in the western mainland, early evening, and spread across the province overnight," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
Periods of snow should change over to ice pellets and freezing rain, she said.
For Cape Breton, Simpkin said the snow and ice pellets are expected to start on Thursday evening in the west and spread east over the island.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of the central and northern mainland, warning of the snow-rain mix starting Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
That area is most likely to see the longest period of freezing precipitation, the department said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?