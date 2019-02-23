Snow, ice and rain in store for Maritimes on Sunday

Another messy Maritime storm will make its way through the region Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing strong gusts of wind and as much as 30 centimetres of snow to some areas.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said Nova Scotia could get somewhere between 5-10 centimetres of snow and ice while P.E.I could get between 10-20.

The heaviest snow will be in central and northern New Brunswick, where there could be upwards of 30 centimetres.

In Nova Scotia, southern New Brunswick and P.E.I., it will start as snow and then change to ice pellets and freezing rain before turning to rain.

Snoddon said there will be wind gusts up to 90 km/h Sunday night in Nova Scotia. Wind warnings have been issued for the province.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for New Brunswick and western P.E.I.