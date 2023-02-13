Snow, gusty winds expected Monday for parts of Nova Scotia
The Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia can expect to see 15 centimetres or more of snow and gusty winds from Monday night into Tuesday morning, Environment Canada says.
Environment Canada says Atlantic coast of the province could see up to 25 cm of snow
Snow and gusty winds are expected to hit the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Atlantic coast of the province with at least 15 centimetres of snow in the forecast.
Winter storm warnings have been issued for Richmond and Sydney Metro and Cape Breton counties, where up to 25 centimetres of snowfall are expected.
Snow will start to fall Monday afternoon and begin to taper off overnight, according to Environment Canada.
The agency says flurries and strong northerly winds Tuesday morning may give areas of blowing snow and poor visibility during the morning commute.
