Snow, frigid temperatures expected in Nova Scotia this weekend

The first blast of winter for 2024 is on the way for Nova Scotia this weekend.

In Cape Breton, snow will begin falling Friday, with higher amounts expected in Inverness and Victoria County, resulting in up to 15 centimetres by Saturday.

But another weather event looks to be heading into the province for Sunday, when major snowfall amounts are possible from Halifax, to Windsor, up toward Yarmouth.

It will begin in the morning in the western part of the province before spreading east as the day progresses.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for parts of Cape Breton. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

It's still too early to determine just how much snow will fall, but CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says she expects 10 to 20 centimetres for Shelburne, Queens, and Lunenburg counties, and five to 15 centimetres from Halifax to Windsor.

A special weather statement for these areas has been issued by Environment Canada.

It's going to be quite cold in Nova Scotia this weekend. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

A cold snap will make the weekend even more challenging, Simpkin said.

"We have dangerously cold wind chill temperatures today, tonight, and tomorrow ahead of the storm," said Simpkin. "The stage is set for really cold air … we're in the freezer all weekend."

This will make it harder for those living in encampments across the province.

Estimated snowfall amounts across Nova Scotia by 7 p.m. Sunday. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

In a statement, Christina Deveau, a spokesperson for the Department of Community Services, said the province will circulate information about expanded services, including warming and comfort centres, as soon as plans are in place.

She added that transportation to emergency shelters is available for those in need is available in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Anyone experiencing homelessness is being encouraged to call 211 to find out their options.

