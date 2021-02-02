Grab the shovels: Snow forecasted Wednesday night for Nova Scotia

The first significant snowfall of the season is getting set to roll into Nova Scotia on Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday.

While the eventual track of the system will be key and a shift to north or south could alter totals, the latest forecast models are in fairly good agreement that we'll see a solid swath ranging from near 15 to 25 centimetres across the southern half of Nova Scotia.

Amounts will drop quickly to the north of the system, with amounts ranging from five to 15 centimetres.

Northerly winds will also kick up with this system through Wednesday night and into Thursday, leading to localized blowing and drifting.

Generally, gusts of 50 to 70 km/h are looking set for the mainland, while 70 to 90 km/h gusts are on tap for Cape Breton on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for much of southern Nova Scotia from Yarmouth to Halifax for Wednesday night. I fully expect to see these warnings expanded eastward into Cape Breton, when taking into account the snow continuing into Thursday for eastern areas.

Timeline

The snow will begin Wednesday afternoon in the tri-county area and then slowly track eastward across the mainland through the evening and overnight.

The steadiest snow is looking set to taper off to flurries through Wednesday morning for most of the mainland. However, it's a good bet that the morning commute will be heavily impacted by the snow already on the ground.

The snow will linger for longer along the Northumberland Shore and especially across Cape Breton on Thursday, with the winds increasing, as well. Travel through much of the day will likely be slick and snowy.

We have another 24 hours to zero in on this one and watch for any potential changes in track and, as a result, totals and timing.

