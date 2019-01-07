Skip to Main Content
Mid-week messy weather is on its way to the Maritimes
Snow and rain are expected in New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. Some of the heaviest snow is expected on Wednesday and some areas could see up to 20 centimetres.

Ryan Snoddon · CBC ·
The heaviest snowfall across the region looks set for central and northern New Brunswick, while Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and areas of southern New Brunswick are expected to get less. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Bundle up tight, as it will be a cold start to the day on Tuesday in the Maritimes with lows of –10 C to –14 C, but we'll see temperatures rise through the day as our next system approaches and winds become southerly.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will be in the –2 C to –6 C range for most places.

Light snow from our next system will arrive in western New Brunswick and southwest Nova Scotia through Tuesday afternoon, before spreading eastward across the rest of the Maritimes through Tuesday evening and overnight.

Some of the heaviest snow at this point looks set to arrive through the morning hours of Wednesday, so the morning commute looks to be a snowy and slick one.

With rising temperatures that could be as high as 6 C, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick will see a transition to rain through Wednesday morning and the early to mid-afternoon hours.

The heaviest snowfall across the region looks set for central and northern New Brunswick, where we'll see our best chances of 15 centimetres or more.

We'll see lower totals where the change to rain occurs through Wednesday across Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and areas of southern New Brunswick.

Amounts with transitioning systems are always more difficult to nail down, but as of now, I'm leaning toward a wide spread of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, with the possibility of locally higher amounts, in the 15 to 20 centimetre range.

