Storm expected Friday is set to affect travel in the Maritimes, threaten power grid

A storm headed for the Maritimes beginning Friday and into Saturday is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and the risk of storm surge along some coastal areas.

Central and northern New Brunswick will also see freezing rain and snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has already issued special weather statements ahead of the storm and warns that "utility outages are possible."





The massive storm will impact travel from the Great Lakes to Newfoundland and Labrador, Thursday through Saturday (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Travel will also be impacted here in the Maritimes, especially late Friday and into early Saturday, when the strongest winds and heaviest rain roll through.

Folks traveling beyond the Maritimes should also be aware that this massive storm will likely impact travel across much of eastern North America, including Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Strong winds and heavy rain

While we are still a few days out, early forecast projections continue to show the potential for wind gusts in the 80 to 100 km/h range across the Maritimes.

Forecast model projections indicate widespread wind gusts in the 80 to 100 km/h range late Friday into Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Winds of this strength typically bring power outages to the region and folks should prepare accordingly.



The strongest winds are expected to arrive late Friday, along with the heavy rainfall in the 20 to 50 millimetre range. Heavier amounts are possible along Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast and the Fundy coast of New Brunswick.





Heavy rain is expected for most, while northern New Brunswick and the Cape Breton Highlands will see snow mixing to rain. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) While this system will primarily bring rain to the Maritimes, it looks likely that we'll see some snow, ice pellets and freezing rain on the leading edge of the system across central and northern New Brunswick, and higher elevations in Cape Breton.

Central areas of N.B., including Fredericton, look set to transition to rain fairly quickly through the day on Friday, however northern areas of N.B. and the Cape Breton Highlands will see accumulating snow and ice pellets, before an eventual transition to rain through Friday night.

The rain and wind will linger into Saturday morning, especially for eastern areas, before gradually clearing through the afternoon with a calmer Christmas Eve afternoon and evening on tap.

Storm surge