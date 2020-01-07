Snowy weather to create slick driving conditions during Wednesday commutes

Prepare for snowy and slick travel conditions across the province on Wednesday as another winter system tracks through the region.



Our latest low will track just south of Nova Scotia, bringing a widespread shovel-worthy snowfall. The heaviest snowfall is set for eastern areas, where amounts of 20-35 cm are looking likely by Thursday morning.



Central regions, including Halifax, can expect 15-25 cm, with amounts of 10-15 cm expected in the west.

As always, the track of the system will be key to the forecast. The incoming low is expected to edge close enough to the coast that areas along the Eastern Shore and into Cape Breton will see some mixing with ice pellets and freezing drizzle on Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Expected snowfall totals by Thursday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)



If the eventual track ends up just a bit further north, Halifax and areas along the South Shore may also see some brief mixing with ice and freezing drizzle Wednesday afternoon.

Timeline

Our system will track in with snow arriving during the wee morning hours of Wednesday for western Nova Scotia, before spreading across most of the mainland, including Halifax, just in time or during the drive to work. Northeasterly winds will ramp up at this time with gusts 40-60 km/h.

Snow will begin before or during the morning commute for most of the province. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)





It will be snowy afternoon across the province. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)



During the drive home, the Sydney region is likely to see mixing with ice pellets, freezing rain and rain. The snow will continue to spread eastward across the rest of Nova Scotia by mid-late morning. The entire province is set to see snow continue throughout the afternoon hours.The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall from mid-morning through mid-afternoon for much of the province, however the drive home is still expected to be a snowy one. We'll see lingering snow on top of the already snow and slush-covered roads. Be sure to leave yourself extra time and space.During the drive home, the Sydney region is likely to see mixing with ice pellets, freezing rain and rain.

Snow will continue for most through the evening rush hours. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)



We'll see the snow tapering to flurries from west to east through the evening hours with those northerly winds ushering in some chilly temperatures for Thursday. Northerly winds will continue to gust 40-60 km/h for most in the evening, with gusts to 80 km/h in Cape Breton.We'll see the snow tapering to flurries from west to east through the evening hours with those northerly winds ushering in some chilly temperatures for Thursday.

Snow will taper to flurries through Wednesday evening. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Scattered onshore flurries with snow squalls continue into Thursday for the Northumberland shore and Cape Breton regions.

Active pattern ahead

Looking ahead, our patten will continue active with three systems set track across the region Friday through Sunday.

Friday's system looks likely bring some light snow and flurries mixing over to showers as temperatures rise throughout the day.

Saturday will be quite mild with scattered showers and breezy southerly winds.

Sunday looks more interesting. Uncertainty remains, however there's the potential for yet another system to move through the region with a round of snow, ice and rain. The track will be key and I'll be watching this one closely in the coming days.

For an updated look at the incoming snow for Wednesday and the latest on the weekend, tune into CBC Radio this afternoon and watch CBC Nova Scotia News At 6 on CBC-TV and CBC Gem.

