Time for woolly socks and winter tires
Strong fall storm will likely bring power outages and localized flooding to the Maritimes
If you're like me and have been procrastinating about putting the winter tires on your vehicle, or digging out those warmest woolly mittens and hats for the kids, our incoming Friday storm should serve as a good reminder that winter is just around the corner.
Our late-week storm, which has yet to develop, is looking likely to bring some rain, gusty winds and also the first accumulating snow of the season — for some.
Behind the storm, the entire Maritime region will see its coldest air mass so far season, with flurries and low single-digit highs on the menu for Saturday. And it appears there's more chilly air and more chances for snow on the way for next week.
As for our Friday storm, the track and strength of the system will be essential to nailing down who will see accumulating snow, and just how much.
As of Tuesday, the most likely track is looking to be somewhere near the Bay of Fundy, which would keep the best chances of accumulating snow over northern Nova Scotia, western P.E.I. and across New Brunswick.
Within that snow zone, we could certainly see some totals of 15 centimetres or more.
However, it's still early and a shift in track would change things considerably. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.
And so it begins...
November has typically been a month where we ease into the winter season with a taste of snow here and there. However last year's cold and snowy November is proof that winter can come on in a hurry and we should all be prepared for the season ahead.
Follow the live blog
Keep up to date with our live weather blog, updated every day.
