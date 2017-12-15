Time for woolly socks and winter tires

If you're like me and have been procrastinating about putting the winter tires on your vehicle, or digging out those warmest woolly mittens and hats for the kids, our incoming Friday storm should serve as a good reminder that winter is just around the corner.

Our late-week storm, which has yet to develop, is looking likely to bring some rain, gusty winds and also the first accumulating snow of the season — for some.

Behind the storm, the entire Maritime region will see its coldest air mass so far season, with flurries and low single-digit highs on the menu for Saturday. And it appears there's more chilly air and more chances for snow on the way for next week.

The North American Ensemble Forecasting System is projecting temperatures to be cooler than average through next week and it’s in good company with other projections. (Environment Canada)

As for our Friday storm, the track and strength of the system will be essential to nailing down who will see accumulating snow, and just how much.

As of Tuesday, the most likely track is looking to be somewhere near the Bay of Fundy, which would keep the best chances of accumulating snow over northern Nova Scotia, western P.E.I. and across New Brunswick.

Friday's storm looks set to bring rain, wind and accumulating snow for some. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Within that snow zone, we could certainly see some totals of 15 centimetres or more.

However, it's still early and a shift in track would change things considerably. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

Last November turned out to be a cold and snowy kickoff to the winter season. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Of course, Friday's storm will only be the first of many over the coming months.

November has typically been a month where we ease into the winter season with a taste of snow here and there. However last year's cold and snowy November is proof that winter can come on in a hurry and we should all be prepared for the season ahead.

