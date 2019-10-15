Fall storm to bring strong winds and rain Thursday

If you're a fan of the beautiful fall foliage which is nearing its peak right now, be sure to get out and enjoy the sights on Wednesday.

The landscape will look much different after a powerful fall storm tracks through the region on Thursday.

The incoming storm will develop through Tuesday and Wednesday as a low-pressure system moving into the Great Lakes merges with a low developing over the southeastern U.S.

The two systems will combine to create a strong coastal storm which will then track through the Maritimes on Thursday.

Our incoming storm will develop on Wednesday as two lows merge along the coast. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While some heavy rain and downpours are on the menu, it will likely be the storm's strong winds that will have the biggest impact.

Power outage potential

With the storm still developing, there continues to be some uncertainty but it is looking more likely we'll be seeing widespread wind gusts over 70 km/h across Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and much of New Brunswick.

Even more problematic wind gusts of over 90 km/h are also looking likely with this storm, especially across Nova Scotia. The question remains however, how widespread will they be.



Either way, folks should be preparing for some power outages on Thursday.

Snapshot of a forecast model projection for Noon on Thursday. Widespread strong winds will likely cause some power outages across parts of the region. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While Dorian gave many trees a "haircut" so to speak, blowing down some of the most vulnerable trees and limbs, there will no doubt be more branches falling on Thursday, causing some issues with power lines.

