Prepare for a snowy and slushy Wednesday

Yet another wintry mix is on its way into the Maritimes.



Light snow is already pushing into New Brunswick and southwest Nova Scotia this afternoon, and conditions will deteriorate later this evening, especially overnight.



As the timeline below shows, the steadiest snowfall will move into the region through overnight and into Wednesday morning. Winds will also increase with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, leading to some blowing and drifting snow on the roads. Updated Maritimes Timeline<br>Flurries & light snow this afternoon & evening turns to steadier snow overnight into early Wednesday.<br>Snow->rain thru Wed morning for mainland NS & southern NB & PEI. <br>Snow cont's northern NB.<br>Showers back to flurries thru Wed night.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/OpIktovhSG">pic.twitter.com/OpIktovhSG</a> —@ryansnoddon



Showers and drizzle mix back to flurries Wednesday night and into early Thursday as temperatures fall.



<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> region likely to see ~10-15 cm of snow, mixing to rain early-mid Wednesday morning. <br>As a result, the morning commute looks snowy & blustery early, then turning slushy & slick as temps rise & snow mixes to rain.<br>Leave yourself extra time & space!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCHfxTraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCHfxTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/qfr6Q7Ki08">pic.twitter.com/qfr6Q7Ki08</a> —@ryansnoddon



The heaviest snowfall will be over northern New Brunswick. While there will likely be some mixing with ice and drizzle on Wednesday evening and overnight in the northeast, northern New Brunswick may see nearly 30 cm by Thursday morning.



The heaviest rain will fall from Grand Manan to southwest Nova Scotia where amounts of 15 to 30 millimetres look set, with higher amounts possible locally.



(Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Temperatures will rise and the snow will mix to rain through the morning hours on Wednesday across much of mainland Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick. Cape Breton will transition to rain through Wednesday afternoon. Snow continues for most of northern New Brunswick.Showers and drizzle mix back to flurries Wednesday night and into early Thursday as temperatures fall.The heaviest snowfall will be over northern New Brunswick. While there will likely be some mixing with ice and drizzle on Wednesday evening and overnight in the northeast, northern New Brunswick may see nearly 30 cm by Thursday morning.The heaviest rain will fall from Grand Manan to southwest Nova Scotia where amounts of 15 to 30 millimetres look set, with higher amounts possible locally.

For areas in between, we'll see a widespread area, including Halifax, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow mixing with five to 15 millimetres of rain. Fredericton and Moncton will also see mix to rain on Wednesday, but snowfall amounts are more likely in the range of 15 to 25 centimetres.

I'll have another update on this system this evening on CBC-TV at 6 p.m. See you then!

Follow the live blog

Keep up to date with our weather blog, updated every day.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia