Prepare for a snowy and slushy Wednesday

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says there's another round of snow, wind and rain on the way for the Maritimes.

Snow mixes to rain for much of the Maritimes

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·
Temperatures will rise and the snow will mix to rain through the morning hours on Wednesday across much of mainland Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick. (CBC)

Yet another wintry mix is on its way into the Maritimes.

Light snow is already pushing into New Brunswick and southwest Nova Scotia this afternoon, and conditions will deteriorate later this evening, especially overnight. 

As the timeline below shows, the steadiest snowfall will move into the region through overnight and into Wednesday morning. Winds will also increase with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, leading to some blowing and drifting snow on the roads. 

Temperatures will rise and the snow will mix to rain through the morning hours on Wednesday across much of mainland Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick. Cape Breton will transition to rain through Wednesday afternoon. Snow continues for most of northern New Brunswick. 

Showers and drizzle mix back to flurries Wednesday night and into early Thursday as temperatures fall. 



The heaviest snowfall will be over northern New Brunswick. While there will likely be some mixing with ice and drizzle on Wednesday evening and overnight in the northeast, northern New Brunswick may see nearly 30 cm by Thursday morning. 

The heaviest rain will fall from Grand Manan to southwest Nova Scotia where amounts of 15 to 30 millimetres look set, with higher amounts possible locally.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

For areas in between, we'll see a widespread area, including Halifax, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow mixing with five to 15 millimetres of rain. Fredericton and Moncton will also see mix to rain on Wednesday, but snowfall amounts are more likely in the range of 15 to 25 centimetres.

I'll have another update on this system this evening on CBC-TV at 6 p.m. See you then! 

