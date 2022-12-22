Timeline: Wind and rain storm arrives Friday
Storm will bring heavy rain, storm surge and winds that could cause power outages
A storm rolling into Nova Scotia through Friday and into Saturday will bring heavy rain, strong winds and the risk for storm surge along parts of the coast.
The far-reaching storm system will also affect travel well beyond the Maritimes, from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador and the northeastern United States.
Timeline
The rain will push eastward throughout the afternoon into central and eastern areas. The winds will continue to increase from west to east as well. For Friday afternoon western areas will likely be seeing gusts in the 70 to 90 km/h range.
By mid-Saturday morning the heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected to be departing Cape Breton and moving out over the Strait and into Newfoundland.
The threat for storm surge and high water levels will be greatest during high tide on Saturday morning. High tide will occur between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for the Atlantic coastline.
The weather will be fair for travel on Saturday across Nova Scotia and the Maritimes, although southwest winds will be a little on the breezy side with gusts in the 50 to 70 km/h range and a chance of flurries for western areas.
Things will remain fairly quiet into Christmas day, although a chance of onshore flurries mixed with showers continues for Nova Scotia, southern New Brunswick and P.E.I. as southwest winds continue.
