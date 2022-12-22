Timeline: Wind and rain storm arrives Friday

A storm rolling into Nova Scotia through Friday and into Saturday will bring heavy rain, strong winds and the risk for storm surge along parts of the coast.





Wind Warnings are now in effect for Nova Scotia, PEI and New Brunswick.<br>Rainfall Warnings for Nova Scotia and most of New Brunswick.<br>Snowfall Warnings northeast NB.<br>Special Weather Statements for possible storm surge along NS, PEI + northeast NB coasts.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pestorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pestorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/V8pPSE6s60">pic.twitter.com/V8pPSE6s60</a> —@ryansnoddon With widespread wind gusts in the 80 to 100 km/h range Friday afternoon, evening and Friday night, folks should be prepared for power outages. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued wind warnings across Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick. Rainfall warnings are also in effect for Nova Scotia.





Heavy rain is expected across Nova Scotia. A mix of snow, ice and rain for much of New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The far-reaching storm system will also affect travel well beyond the Maritimes, from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador and the northeastern United States. Travel will also be impacted here in Nova Scotia and across the Maritimes, when the strongest winds and heaviest rain roll in. By the time the storm departs on Saturday morning, much of Nova Scotia will see 25 to 50 millimetres of rain, with higher totals possible along the Atlantic coastline. Northern New Brunswick will also see snow and ice.The far-reaching storm system will also affect travel well beyond the Maritimes, from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador and the northeastern United States.

Timeline

Rain is expected to arrive Friday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)





By Friday afternoon, the storm will move eastward. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The rain will push eastward throughout the afternoon into central and eastern areas. The winds will continue to increase from west to east as well. For Friday afternoon western areas will likely be seeing gusts in the 70 to 90 km/h range.



The rainstorm will peak overnight Friday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Here in Nova Scotia, we'll see the rain roll into western areas Friday morning. Southeast winds will ramp up quickly, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.The rain will push eastward throughout the afternoon into central and eastern areas. The winds will continue to increase from west to east as well. For Friday afternoon western areas will likely be seeing gusts in the 70 to 90 km/h range.





Rain will continue to move to the east early Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Friday evening is when we'll see the "meat and potatoes" of this storm moving through. Expect bands of rain at times heavy with tropical-like downpours and winds gusting to more than 80 to 100 km/h.