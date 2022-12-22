Content
Nova Scotia·Weather

Timeline: Wind and rain storm arrives Friday

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon has the timeline and details on the storm which will roll in with strong winds and heavy rain on Friday.

Storm will bring heavy rain, storm surge and winds that could cause power outages

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·
Strong winds arrive through Friday and Friday night bringing the risk of power outages for Nova Scotia.
Strong winds arrive through Friday and Friday night bringing the risk of power outages for Nova Scotia. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

A storm rolling into Nova Scotia through Friday and into Saturday will bring heavy rain, strong winds and the risk for storm surge along parts of the coast.

With widespread wind gusts in the 80 to 100 km/h range Friday afternoon, evening and Friday night, folks should be prepared for power outages. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued wind warnings across Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick. Rainfall warnings are also in effect for Nova Scotia.

Travel will also be impacted here in Nova Scotia and across the Maritimes, when the strongest winds and heaviest rain roll in. By the time the storm departs on Saturday morning, much of Nova Scotia will see 25 to 50 millimetres of rain, with higher totals possible along the Atlantic coastline. Northern New Brunswick will also see snow and ice. 

Heavy rain is expected across Nova Scotia. A mix of snow, ice and rain for much of New Brunswick.
Heavy rain is expected across Nova Scotia. A mix of snow, ice and rain for much of New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The far-reaching storm system will also affect travel well beyond the Maritimes, from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador and the northeastern United States.

Timeline

Friday Morning
Rain is expected to arrive Friday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)
Here in Nova Scotia, we'll see the rain roll into western areas Friday morning. Southeast winds will ramp up quickly, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

Friday Afternoon
By Friday afternoon, the storm will move eastward. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The rain will push eastward throughout the afternoon into central and eastern areas. The winds will continue to increase from west to east as well. For Friday afternoon western areas will likely be seeing gusts in the 70 to 90 km/h range.

Friday Evening
The rainstorm will peak overnight Friday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)
Friday evening is when we'll see the "meat and potatoes" of this storm moving through. Expect bands of rain at times heavy with tropical-like downpours and winds gusting to more than 80 to 100 km/h.

Friday Overnight
Rain will continue to move to the east early Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)
As we move into Friday night, we'll see the heaviest rain and strongest winds move out of western and then central areas of Nova Scotia, including Halifax. Eastern areas will continue to see very high winds and downpours.

Saturday Morning
Storm surge will be possible during high tide on Saturday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

By mid-Saturday morning the heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected to be departing Cape Breton and moving out over the Strait and into Newfoundland.

The threat for storm surge and high water levels will be greatest during high tide on Saturday morning. High tide will occur between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for the Atlantic coastline.

Saturday Afternoon
The worst will be over by Saturday afternoon. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The weather will be fair for travel on Saturday across Nova Scotia and the Maritimes, although southwest winds will be a little on the breezy side with gusts in the 50 to 70 km/h range and a chance of flurries for western areas.

Christmas Day Afternoon
Snow flurries are possible on Sunday, Christmas Day. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Things will remain fairly quiet into Christmas day, although a chance of onshore flurries mixed with showers continues for Nova Scotia, southern New Brunswick and P.E.I. as southwest winds continue.

Stay tuned for updates on CBC radio, TV and online over the next few days as this storm tracks in. 

