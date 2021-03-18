Get set for a last winter blast on Friday

Spring officially begins with the equinox at 6:37 a.m. Saturday.

But before winter departs stage left it will deliver some snow for its final act.

The forecast remains a bit tricky with the timing of the system and the transition from rain to snow both being key to the forecast.

Based on the latest guidance, it appears Nova Scotia will see snowfall totals ranging from 5-20 centimetres for Friday.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

There's the potential for over 20 centimetres along the Eastern Shore area and into Cape Breton, where the snow will hang on a little longer into Friday evening.

Timeline

The system moving into the region will continue to bring showers through Thursday, however, a slow-moving trailing front will mix the rain over to snow on Thursday night, as winds shift to northerly and temperatures fall.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

By the time most of us wake up on Friday morning we'll have transitioned to snow, so expect a slick and slushy drive to work as the snow accumulates.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Be mindful that falling temperatures throughout the day will lead to icy conditions with fresh snow falling on top. Northerly winds increasing with gusts 50-60 km/h will also lead to localized blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The snow will slowly depart from west to east through Friday afternoon and evening, however, prepare for more snowy and icy roads for the drive home.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The snow is set to depart from eastern areas of Cape Breton through early Friday evening.

Spring arrives!

Some good news? You don't have to sweat too much about shovelling with this one.

As spring arrives on Saturday morning so will the mild weather.

Temperatures will climb above the freezing mark on Saturday afternoon and continue to climb into the high single digits and low double digits on Sunday.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Widespread double digits and even temperatures into the teens are looking likely for Monday and Tuesday afternoon!

Whatever falls on Friday has an expiration date that is quickly approaching.

Keep up to date with our live weather blog, updated every day.

