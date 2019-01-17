Storm bearing down on the Maritimes for the weekend

A major winter storm is looking to track through the Maritimes on Sunday and Monday and it may even linger into Tuesday.

While uncertainty remains, heavy snow, heavy rain, significant freezing rain and strong winds are all looking likely.

As a result, this is certainly looking likely to be a high-impact event with travel disruptions in the air, on the roads and on the water.

Power outages are also looking likely, so be sure your cell phones are charged, vehicles are filled with gas and your emergency kit is ready to go on Sunday.



The exact track of the storm will be key in terms of how much rain, ice and snow you'll see in your neck of the woods. While the finer details will be ironed out over the next few days, as that track becomes more clear, here is what we know right now.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

This storm will be loaded with moisture

More than 30 centimetres of heavy snow is looking likely for some areas in New Brunswick north of the storm track. Meanwhile, south of the track some areas of Nova Scotia are looking set to see more than 50 millimetres of heavy rain. Localized flooding looks quite likely as a result.

Significant icing looks likely for some areas

In between the heaviest snow and rain zones will be a messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain. At this time it appears some folks in that area could see an extended and significant period of freezing rain. This will bring an increased risk of power outages, especially when coupled with the gusty winds.

Strong winds look likely

This storm will be packing a punch in terms of winds. We'll see strong and widespread east and northeast winds ahead and north of the storm and very strong southerly winds south of the storm track. These strong winds will bring the risk of power outages for all, but especially those set to see the heaviest snow and ice.

Temperatures will tumble behind the storm

As the storm departs through Monday and Tuesday, gusty northerly winds will usher in another round of cold air. This won't be good news for those who will have just received a lot of rain, or for those who will be areas caked in a coating of ice.

Timing