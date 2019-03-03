Monday storm to make for messy morning commute in Maritimes

If you're across southern Nova Scotia and you love the snow, you should get outside today and enjoy that nice fresh powder that fell last night. In what's been a rarity this winter, the all snow event dropped 20 to 40 centimetres in southwest Nova Scotia, 10 to 20 centimetres in the Halifax region and about five to 10 centimetres in the valley.

However, the next system for Monday will be a repeat of most of the storms we've seen across the Maritimes this winter. Snow mixing to ice pellets, freezing rain and rain for most of Nova Scotia, with the heaviest snow set for New Brunswick. Here's what's on the menu.

Areas along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia will see lower amounts than areas just inland. The bull's eye with this system appears to be southern New Brunswick and western P.E.I.

Monday morning arrival

Our system will track in with snow for all on its leading edge, arriving in the wee morning hours of Monday for western New Brunswick — including Fredericton and Saint John — and southwest Nova Scotia, including Yarmouth and the Annapolis Valley.

The snow then tracks eastward through the morning commute arriving in central Nova Scotia and eastern New Brunswick, including Halifax and Moncton in the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. time frame. Thankfully, winds don't appear to be a major issue early with this system, but do expect some blowing and drifting in exposed areas.

The snow will then continue to spread eastward across the rest of Nova Scotia by lunch time, as the heaviest snow starts to track through northern Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick. Meanwhile, southwest Nova Scotia will begin the transition to ice pellets. Note that winds will be ramping up during this time with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h for most and up to 80 km/h along the coast.

Monday afternoon mixing

While the snow tracks into Cape Breton through the afternoon, the snow to ice-pellet mix will track up into southwest and then central Nova Scotia, arriving in Halifax near lunchtime.

As of Monday at noon, most of New Brunswick should be covered in snow. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Through the afternoon, that snow to ice-pellet mix will transition to a period of freezing rain and then eventually over to rain and drizzle from southwest to northeast across most of Nova Scotia.

Meanwhile, southern New Brunswick will continue to see some steady to heavy snowfall through much of the afternoon, including the drive home, with winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h. Lighter snow is on tap in the north.

By 4 p.m. on Monday, most of Nova Scotia should be seeing rain. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Evening and overnight departure

Areas in northern and eastern Nova Scotia, especially Cape Breton, look likely to see the most prolonged freezing rain from this system, which looks to linger into Monday evening.

Through the evening hours, we'll see the snow taper to flurries from west to east across New Brunswick. In Nova Scotia, freezing rain and rain will taper to drizzle and freezing drizzle.

Wind gusts will be stronger in Nova Scotia than New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

We'll see the clearing through the overnight with winds shifting to northerly and some cooler temperatures but sunshine on tap for Tuesday.



If your plans include travelling on Monday, be sure to leave yourself lots of extra time and space.



There a lot moving parts with this system. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast and my live blog below for the latest today and on Monday.

Follow the live blog