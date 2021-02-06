Snowstorm heading for the Maritimes Sunday night into Monday
Winter storm warnings and snowfall warnings are in place for Nova Scotia
The most significant snowstorm of the season so far is on the way for parts of the Maritimes.
Heavy snow and strong winds are on tap for Nova Scotia, with southern New Brunswick and eastern P.E.I. in line to see some snow and wind as well.
Given this storm is just beginning to develop over the southeastern U.S., some uncertainty remains. A slight shift north or south will have an impact on potential amounts. I plan to update and refine the snowfall map again on Sunday, following the latest runs overnight.
The biggest questions remaining right now are, how far north the heaviest snowfall will track into southern New Brunswick and P.E.I. and whether or not the Atlantic coastline sees some ice pellets mixing in with the snow.
There's also the question of the 30-40 centimetre, or more, potential for Nova Scotia. It's likely there will be some areas of more than 30 centimetres of snow; however, this system will be racing quickly through the region, which should limit the 40-centimetre-plus potential to localized pockets. That said, I'll be closely watching the latest runs overnight for any changes.
Winds will be a factor with this storm as well. Widespread gusts of 60-80 km/h and coastal gusts that could top 90 km/h across the southern Maritimes will lead to blowing and drifting on Sunday night and into Monday.
Timeline
That leads us to the timeline. There's actually some solid agreement that the snow will track into southwest Nova Scotia late Sunday afternoon and spread northeast across the region through Sunday evening.
The heaviest snowfall and strongest winds are expected late evening and through the overnight hours. Wind gusts could exceed 80-90 km/h along the Atlantic coast, Northumberland Shore region and Cape Breton.
Snow and strong winds look likely to continue into Monday morning for central and eastern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton and P.E.I., with conditions slowly improving throughout the day.
Delays and cancellations on Monday morning are certainly a possibility, however those planning for an extra super Super Bowl Sunday evening should be sure and check back for updates.
Keep up to date with our live weather blog, updated every day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.