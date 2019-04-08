Dust off the shovels with solid shot of snow on the way
Back-to-back snow events are on the way for the Maritimes over the next few days
As we all know, snow in April is not uncommon across the Maritimes. However, that doesn't make it any easier to handle.
Once you've had even just a little taste of those mild spring temperatures, a significant shot of snow feels like salt being rubbed in our still open wounds of winter.
For some parts of the Maritimes, tonight's snowfall will be the most that's fallen in more than a month!
We're looking at a solid swath of 10-15 centimetres of snow, with amounts up to 20 cm possible over extreme southwest New Brunswick, plus the Annapolis Valley and South Shore of Nova Scotia.
This system won't last long. As you can see with the timeline above, the snow will slowly track into the region this afternoon, but depart quickly on Tuesday morning.
The next one
Wait, what next one? Unfortunately, yet another round of snow is set for the Maritimes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
While this next system looks likely to only bring amounts in the 2-5 cm range, the timing will be unfortunate. Wednesday morning's commute will likely be a slick and snowy one for many.
Signs of spring
Let's end this update on a positive note because there are plenty of signs that spring will push back following this bump in the road.
Temperatures will be on the rise for late week and into this weekend, with some high single digits and low double digits on the menu for the Maritimes on Friday and into the weekend.
And at this point, next week looks seasonal across the region with temperature highs averaging in the mid-to-high single digits for most.
While I'm not seeing any surges of spring warmth over the next 7-10 days, with temperatures climbing and holding into the teens, following this snowfall on the way, I think it's safe to say we'll take seasonal.
Another update on the next two systems and the week ahead, this evening on CBC TV at 6 p.m. See you then.
