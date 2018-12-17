A stormy, snowy start to the week with a mild, rainy finish

Our latest storm is tracking in with heavy snow for some and a messy mix of snow and rain for others. While that will mix to rain this afternoon for much of Nova Scotia, it's back to snow this evening and overnight. The heaviest snowfall will occur over northern Nova Scotia, in Colchester, Cumberland, Pictou and Antigonish counties as well as northern Cape Breton. Mixing will keep amounts in the 10-20 centimetre range across most of mainland Nova Scotia. The same amounts look set for much of southeastern New Brunswick. Updated timeline today, tonight & Tuesday. <br>Snow to rain today for NS, then it's back to snow this evening & overnight.<br>Snow & local blowing snow on Tuesday with gusts 60-70 km/h. <br>Prepare to drive on slick or snow covered roads right across the region.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/3Cg4pjDCr2">pic.twitter.com/3Cg4pjDCr2</a> —@ryansnoddon The important thing to note for those who aren't going to see quite as much snow, including Halifax, is that Tuesday driving conditions look slick and snowy. Winds gusting 50-70 kilometres per hour for most will lead to blowing snow. Be sure to leave yourself lots of extra time for travelling on Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Conditions will gradually improve across New Brunswick on Tuesday as light snow tapers to flurries, with sunny breaks into the afternoon. Snow will taper to afternoon flurries across Nova Scotia, before clearing through the evening and overnight across the mainland. Onshore flurries continue into Wednesday for Cape Breton. Late week warm-up

We'll clear out and cool down across the Maritimes for Wednesday and Thursday and then it's warm-up time. Temperatures will start to rise Friday as winds shift to southerly under increasing clouds.

Friday night and Saturday look very wet, windy and mild as southerly winds pump in temperatures that look set to rise into the high single — and even double — digits.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The snow pack will definitely take a cut across the region and the chances of a white Christmas will certainly look slimmer following the weekend storm, especially for the so far snow-starved Halifax and Atlantic coast region of Nova Scotia.

As of now, forecast models are flirting with the idea of another system tracking into the region around Christmas Day or Boxing Day, but there's little consensus on the system itself, let alone whether it could bring snow.

I'll keep you updated our latest snow and rain maker, the weekend warm-up and the chances of a white Christmas, all through the week on CBC-TV at 6 p.m.

