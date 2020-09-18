As Teddy bears down on the Maritimes, plan for power outages and heavy rain

It's been a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic.

It's not even October and already we've blown through the list of 22 named storms and have moved into the Greek alphabet list. This is the most active Atlantic hurricane season since record breaking 2005 when 28 storms were named.

Despite the high number of storms, it's been quiet so far here in the Maritimes. However that looks set to change next week.

There's growing consensus that Hurricane Teddy will track into the Maritimes on Tuesday into Wednesday with strong winds, heavy rain, storm surge and pounding waves.

Friday Noon Update. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Teddy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Teddy</a> remains a category 4 hurricane. <br>The storm is expected turn north this weekend before moving into the Maritimes Tues into Wed. <br>Teddy will be transitioning to post tropical, which will spread the impact area further from its centre. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/mGjvKjoNvC">pic.twitter.com/mGjvKjoNvC</a> —@ryansnoddon

The devil is in the details and at this point we are still too far out to know exactly where Teddy will make landfall, how strong the storm will be and who will see what impacts.

With that said, assuming the storm does move into the region within that cone of uncertainty and as currently forecast, then there are some things we can safely assume at this point.

There will be strong winds and power outages. Whether the storm arrives as a Category 1 hurricane (which means sustained winds between 118 and 153 kilometres per hour), a transitioning storm or an already post-tropical storm, the winds will be very strong. The trees are in full leaf, so count on power outages.

Nova Scotia Power crews could be busy again next week, if Teddy tracks into the region. (Nova Scotia Power)

There will be heavy rainfall and the potential for localized flooding. Most tropical systems bring heavy downpours and rainfall amounts in excess of 50 millimetres. At the moment, Teddy looks no different.

Storm surge and pounding surf will also be an issue.

Unlike Dorian, this storm currently looks set to slow down as it moves into the region. That means there will be more time for possible impacts along the coast. This part of the forecast is particularly dependent on the exact track and also timing, with high tide vs low tide set to be a major factor.

What should you do now to prepare?

Stay tuned to the forecast.

And when you're watching the updates over the next few days, it's important to remember that the cone of uncertainty represents where the centre of the storm might track. With Teddy likely transitioning to post-tropical, the impacts will be far-reaching from the centre.

Check your emergency kit.

Now is the time to make sure your kit is ready to go. It's recommended that you have supplies that will last for 72 hours on hand in your home. Little things like checking your flashlight batteries, topping up your car and filling your propane tank will go a long way if we're dealing with power outages next week.

With the storm still days away from a potential landfall, it may seem a bit early to be running around and checking emergency kits. However with COVID-19, checking your list off early and reducing last minute crowds at the stores will be helpful for everyone.

Best-case scenario, you don't need your kit and it's ready to go for the upcoming fall and winter storm season.

