Snowy, icy mess on the way for most of the Maritimes this weekend

If you have travel plans this weekend, Saturday is definitely going to be the better day to hit the roads.

A snowy and icy mess is on the way for many on Sunday.

Southerly winds arriving across the Maritimes today and tonight will have temperatures on the rise, with a very mild day shaping up for Saturday across the region.





Saturday afternoon will be mild and windy with gusts 60-70 km/h. There is a chance of showers for most, especially across New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Widespread mid-to-high single-digit temperatures are on tap for Saturday afternoon with the potential for double digits across southern New Brunswick and across Nova Scotia.

The clouds will dominate with fog patches and a chance of showers for most, especially into the afternoon. Expect steadier rain across northern New Brunswick.

Temperatures will tumble across the region from north to south through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. With that, there will be rain mixing over to freezing rain, ice pellets and, for northern regions, a mix to snow.





As a system tracks in from the west with more moisture, we'll see the snow, ice pellets and freezing rain continuing right through Sunday for much of the Maritimes.

The exact track of Sunday's system will be critical. Some will see snow, some will see ice continuing throughout the day and some will have rain. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast.

Snow, ice and rain are all a possibility for Sunday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

As of now, the area stretching from the Fundy coastline and southwest New Brunswick, across to the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia and through central regions and eastern regions, including Lunenburg and Halifax counties, is going to be a tricky forecast.

Rain on Saturday night will mix to freezing rain through Sunday morning and this may persist throughout much of the day.





This is the European model projection for Sunday afternoon. There is snow forecast in the north, rain in the south and an icy mix of ice pellets and freezing rain in between. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) There may be a significant accumulation of ice, especially for inland areas. That said, areas right along the coasts may mix back to rain for a time on Sunday afternoon, depending on the track of the system.

Further north, areas from Fredericton to Moncton, to much of P.E.I., to the Northumberland shore, as well as much of Cape Breton, are likely to see a mix of ice pellets and snow, with some freezing rain mixed in at times as well.

Across northern New Brunswick, western P.E.I. and across to Inverness and Victoria counties of Cape Breton, it appears the snow will dominate, with significant accumulation likely.





A wide variety of precipitation is in the weekend forecast. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Thankfully, our active pattern will take a break early next week.

It appears Monday through Wednesday will be quiet with our next storm threat not until Thursday.

I'll have an update on weekend mess and your latest seven-day forecast at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on CBC-TV and GEM.

