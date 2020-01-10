Snowy, icy mess on the way for most of the Maritimes this weekend
Mild temperatures Saturday will be followed by mix of snow, ice, rain on Sunday
If you have travel plans this weekend, Saturday is definitely going to be the better day to hit the roads.
A snowy and icy mess is on the way for many on Sunday.
Southerly winds arriving across the Maritimes today and tonight will have temperatures on the rise, with a very mild day shaping up for Saturday across the region.
The clouds will dominate with fog patches and a chance of showers for most, especially into the afternoon. Expect steadier rain across northern New Brunswick.
As a system tracks in from the west with more moisture, we'll see the snow, ice pellets and freezing rain continuing right through Sunday for much of the Maritimes.
The exact track of Sunday's system will be critical. Some will see snow, some will see ice continuing throughout the day and some will have rain. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast.
As of now, the area stretching from the Fundy coastline and southwest New Brunswick, across to the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia and through central regions and eastern regions, including Lunenburg and Halifax counties, is going to be a tricky forecast.
Rain on Saturday night will mix to freezing rain through Sunday morning and this may persist throughout much of the day.
Further north, areas from Fredericton to Moncton, to much of P.E.I., to the Northumberland shore, as well as much of Cape Breton, are likely to see a mix of ice pellets and snow, with some freezing rain mixed in at times as well.
Across northern New Brunswick, western P.E.I. and across to Inverness and Victoria counties of Cape Breton, it appears the snow will dominate, with significant accumulation likely.
It appears Monday through Wednesday will be quiet with our next storm threat not until Thursday.
I'll have an update on weekend mess and your latest seven-day forecast at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on CBC-TV and GEM.
