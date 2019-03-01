Nova Scotia in for a snowy Saturday night and Sunday morning
And there may be even more snowy weather on the way next week
Get those shovels ready.
A system tracking south of the province will spread snow across Nova Scotia late Saturday, before ramping up Saturday evening and overnight. That snow will continue right into Sunday morning, before tapering off west to east across the province on Sunday.
The track will be key
In terms of snowfall totals, this is tougher one. The biggest reason is because a track change of just 50-100 km will mean all the difference in seeing a little bit of snow or significant snow in your backyard.
Case in point: Forecast model guidance has suddenly shifted north with a track closer to Nova Scotia and as a result we're now projected to see higher totals than we were originally thinking just yesterday.
With that said, now that the system is developing, it's looking more and more like a significant 15+ cm snowfall event for much of central and southwest Nova Scotia, including Halifax. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings for parts of the province.
As you'll see in the timeline below, winds don't appear to be a major issue with this system, however we'll certainly see some blowing and drifting Saturday night and into Sunday morning as wind gusts reach 50-60 km/h along the Atlantic coastline.
Thankfully with the timing of this event, most people can stay home and hunker down on Saturday night and then do some shovelling and clean up on Sunday.
The next one
But we'll break that down in more detail over the next two days.
I'll have a complete update and forecast this evening on CBC TV at 6 p.m. and be sure to stay tuned to the live blog below for the latest this weekend.
Follow the live blog
Keep up to date with our weather blog, updated every day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.