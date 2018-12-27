First Nations students learn art of snaring rabbits

Some children on the Potlotek First Nation in Cape Breton are rediscovering the art of trapping.

They are getting their training just outside of their school.

They're taking part in a land-based learning program that aims to pass down some of the ways of their ancestors.

For the past few weeks, the students in grades 7-8 have been snaring rabbits in the woods near the Mi'kmawey School.

"It's an old traditional way of life that our people are starting to forget," said Terry Denny, the cultural co-ordinator for the community's two schools.

"I'm one of the traditional trappers. There's very few left out in our communities, and in Cape Breton, and I was brought up these ways."

Denny has a workshop just behind the elementary school.

Faith Martell, left, and Terry Denny. (Holly Conners/CBC)

He shows the students how to set "primitive" snares, made from moose sinew, as well as modern ones made from brass.

At first, he said the students were slow to show interest. It was too cold, or it was boring or it made their fingers hurt.

"Then all of a sudden, when they saw that we got an animal, all of a sudden the mood changed," he said.

"It's pretty cool"

"It's pretty cool to put down snares for the rabbits because that's what my uncle and them did, and they're passing it down," said Grade 8 student Abigail Johnson.

Bryson Sylliboy, also in Grade 8, said he remembers setting snares with his brothers when he was younger.

"It's like teaching how we used to live," he said.

Denny also shows the students how to skin and cook the rabbits.

Before the first rabbit went into the pot, older students from the community's high school examined the carcass and took notes for their science class.

'More than snaring'

Denny said he's saved the hides and will eventually show the elementary students how to tan them as well.

"This is more than just snaring," he said. "This is sharing, and utilizing almost all the rabbit."

The students are not too enthusiastic about the taste of the rabbit.

Joshua Martell rated it a six out of 10. "It's not as good as you would think it is."

"It's like wet chicken," said Johnson. "It just doesn't taste that good."

Denny said in addition to passing down some traditions, he hopes the students are learning some useful lessons.

"I'm hoping that they will have the means, when hard times come, they will know how to harvest something. And when they succeed in it, maybe they will share it among others."

Sylliboy said the knowledge could come in handy.

"Just in case," he said. "Like, if you're on a road trip and your car breaks down, or like you're in the middle of nowhere. Set up some snares. Cook your food."

(With files from the CBC's Holly Conners)