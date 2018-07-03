Slithery creature in grocery cart creeps out New Minas, N.S., shoppers

The snake seemed unfazed, but some shoppers at a New Minas, N.S., grocery store got a shock Saturday when they saw the reptile weaving throughout a cart in the produce aisle.

The man wheeling the cart was especially alarmed.

"He let a holler out of him so when we turned, here the snake was winding its way around the cart," said Carol Benedict, who was standing close by.

"It shocked him. He said he was petrified of snakes. He was very surprised. We all were."

Shopper Carol Benedict says the snake didn't seem frightened when approached for photos. (Submitted )

The snake, however, didn't appear frightened or disturbed.

"It just kept winding around in the cart," Benedict said, "Like stretching out."

People gathered around to take pictures, she said.

"At the time, I think I was just more surprised, but then after I took a couple of pictures, I thought 'I gotta get out of here.' I don't like them either, so it's not something I wanted to hang around and watch them deal with."

The snake wasn't a poisonous stowaway from an exotic locale.

Andrew Hebda, zoology curator at the Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History, identified it as an average-size Maritime garter snake, which ranges from 40 centimetres to about one metre in length.

Escape artist

Benedict praised the swift action of the Atlantic Superstore employees, who managed to wrangle the snake into a box.

Apparently not quite finished with its trip to the market, the snake escaped — but staff managed to capture it a second time.

Store manager Colin Hanson, who wasn't on shift Saturday, said it's possible the snake was wrapped around the cart for warmth before being wheeled inside by an unsuspecting shopper.

The store's deli manager took the snake and released it in a field near her country home, Hanson said.

Benedict said her photos of the grocery cart snake have been shared over 1,800 times on social media.

"It's not something you see everyday, right?" she said, "I guess it pays to look at your carts"

The snake was later released in a country field outside of New Minas, N.S. (Submitted)

Shopping carts are great for snakes

Grocery carts left outside are great protection for wildlife, especially snakes looking to stay out of the beaks of birds flying overhead, Hebda said.

However, grocery stores themselves aren't very attractive habitats for snakes, he said.

"Inside a supermarket is a bit of desert. It's kinda sterile, there's no water, generally not too much food. Worst of all, [there's] a bunch of hairy, screamy things around as well. I suspect it's a bigger problem for them than for us."

