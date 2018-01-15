Halifax's Saint Mary's University announced Friday it will implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy this fall semester for some students and staff.

The requirement will apply to students who live in residence as well as student athletes, in addition to staff and coaches who work in athletics programs.

Vaccinations will not be mandatory for the general student population or other staff members.

Those who are required to provide proof of vaccine will need to do so by Oct. 15.

In a news release, the university says it may extend the policy to other groups in the future.

MORE TOP STORIES